PlayStation Plus June 2025 line-up revealed: FBC: Firebreak, Battlefield 2042, and more join the catalogue

Sony has officially unveiled the new batch of games arriving on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue this month. Starting 17 June 2025, subscribers to the Extra and Premium tiers will gain access to nine new titles spanning a diverse range of genres, from tactical shooters and JRPGs to atmospheric horror and immersive simulations.

Leading the June line-up is FBC: Firebreak, a co-op first-person shooter set in the enigmatic world of Control. Designed for up to three players, the game tasks members of the Bureau’s Firebreak unit with navigating supernatural threats and maintaining order amid a paranormal siege.

Another major addition is Battlefield 2042, available on both PS4 and PS5. The large-scale multiplayer title returns with reworked class systems and expansive Conquest and Breakthrough modes, alongside the innovative Battlefield Portal, where users can create and play custom scenarios drawn from past entries in the franchise.

Horror fans can look forward to Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2, a PS5 VR experience that continues the unsettling journey through the world of Fazbear Entertainment. As a new hire, players must complete a variety of eerie tasks while facing jump scares and disturbing challenges lurking behind every corner.

For those craving a slower pace, the Hunter: Call of the Wild on PS4 offers a realistic hunting simulation set in vast, dynamic environments teeming with wildlife. Tracking, patience, and precision are crucial to succeeding in this immersive outdoor experience.

RPG enthusiasts are in for a treat with Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, a spiritual successor to the Suikoden series. Set in a richly detailed fantasy world, the game allows players to recruit and command over 100 characters in a classic turn-based combat system, wrapped in a narrative of rebellion, friendship, and empire.

Also joining the roster is Train Sim World 5, catering to simulation fans with three new international railway routes. Whether it's the UK's West Coast Main Line, Germany’s scenic Kinzigtalbahn, or California’s San Bernardino commuter line, each path offers a realistic and engaging railway driving experience.

Adding variety to the line-up is Endless Dungeon, a sci-fi roguelite that combines twin-stick shooting with tower defence. Players must escort a fragile crystal bot through an alien-infested station, using tactics, teamwork, and perseverance to make progress—though failure means starting over from scratch.

Here is the complete list of titles coming to the PS Plus Game Catalogue on 17 June:

FBC: Firebreak (PS5)

(PS5) Battlefield 2042 (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 (PS5)

(PS5) theHunter: Call of the Wild (PS4)

(PS4) Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Train Sim World 5 (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Endless Dungeon (PS4, PS5) Subscribers can begin downloading these titles from 17 June 2025 via the PlayStation Store.