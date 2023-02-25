PlayStation Plus March 2023: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, more for free

PlayStation Plus announced its free games lineup for March 2023 during the State of Play event. Starting on March 7, members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/Premium plans can claim three titles: the multiplayer shooter Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and the anime-themed Code Vein. These games will be available on both PS4 and PS5 until April 3. It is noteworthy that players will need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to continue playing them for free.

During the State of Play event, PlayStation announced that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which includes Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, will be added to its "Game Catalogue" initiative on PS Plus later in March. This feature is exclusive to higher-tier PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members and adds four more games to the mix: Ghostwire: Tokyo, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Tchia, offering a total of six games for members to enjoy.

Tchia is the final addition to the Game Catalogue initiative on PS Plus. It is an indie open-world game set in a tropical environment, where players can glide, swim, and sail around in their boats to rescue their father from the archipelago's cruel tyrant, Meavora. Tchia will release on March 21 for PS4 and PS5, and will be free to play for PS Plus Extra and Deluxe subscribers.

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042, the latest installment in the long-running EA shooter franchise, has faced criticism for failing to meet fans' expectations. The game was released without a campaign mode and was riddled with glitches, rendering issues, and the absence of Battlefield's iconic destructible environment. However, EA has since made significant efforts to improve the game's state, including map reworks and the addition of new specialists as part of its season 3 update.

Additionally, the game now features a new Portal mode, which allows players to mix and match weapons and technology from previous Battlefield titles to create unique and chaotic gameplay experiences. Players can enjoy Battlefield 2042 on both PS4 and PS5 consoles. The fourth season of the game will launch on February 28, 2023.

Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons is an action-packed game that takes you on a thrilling adventure through procedurally generated dungeons. Players need to defeat the merciless Arch-Illager by battling hordes of enemies and gathering an endless supply of loot.

With a top-down isometric view, gamers get to explore diverse levels set within the expansive Minecraft universe while experimenting with various weapons and enchantments.

Code Vein

Code Vein is an anime-inspired action game that immerses you in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by strange monsters, all stemming from an enigmatic event known as the Great Collapse. In this game, you assume the role of a Revenant, a once-human corpse resurrected by a parasitic creature, and granted vampire-like abilities that can be further enhanced through a robust upgrade system.

While Code Vein retains the punishing difficulty that characterizes other games published by Bandai Namco, such as Dark Souls, it also introduces an AI partner or an online co-op friend to make battles more manageable. Additionally, a flexible class system lets you switch things up on the fly, adding even more depth to the gameplay experience.