PlayStation Plus March 2023: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, more for free

PlayStation Plus announced its free games lineup for March 2023 during the State of Play event. Starting on March 7, members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/Premium plans can claim three titles: the multiplayer shooter Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and the anime-themed Code Vein. These games will be available on both PS4 and PS5 until April 3. It is noteworthy that players will need an active PlayStation Plus subscription to continue playing them for free.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}