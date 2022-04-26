PlayStation Plus prices have been announced in India. It comes in three different formats; Delux, Extra and Essential. These three PlayStation Plus packs are further classified on to the basis of monthly, tri-monthly and yearly subscriptions. PlayStation Plus will be changing on 22 June and merging with PlayStation Now but the same is not available in India yet.

The PlayStation Plus Delux one month pack will cost ₹849, the 3 months pack comes at ₹2,299 and the 12 months has been priced at ₹5,749. Similarly, the Extra pack offers 1 month ₹749, 3 months at ₹1,999 and 12 months for ₹4,999. The Essential pack starts at ₹499 for a month, the three months pack will cost ₹1,199 while the yearly pack comes at ₹2,999.

The PlayStation Plus Essential comes with core features, including online multiplayer access, two PS4 and one PS5 game to download every month, exclusive discounts, and more. The PlayStation Plus Extra explore a world of incredible gaming experiences with the Game Catalog, featuring hundreds of downloadable PS4 and PS5 games.

The PlayStation Plus Delux will get all PlayStation Plus benefits from the other plans, plus game trials, and access to definitive games from years gone by in the Classics Catalogue.

PlayStation Plus is a paid subscription service from PlayStation which gives members two PS4 games to download every month, as well as access to online multiplayer gaming, exclusive discounts from PlayStation Store, 100GB of cloud storage for game saves and bonus content such as skins and in-game items for free-to-play games like Fortnite.