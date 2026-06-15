PM-WANI reforms to enhance adoption of public Wi-Fi, boost internet accessibility: Experts

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The recent government reforms in the public wifi scheme PM-WANI (Prime Minister's Wi-Fi Access Network Interface) framework will improve business cases for entrepreneurs offering Wi-Fi hotspots, and boost affordable internet accessibility, experts say.

The DoT recently allowed public data offices (PDOs) and PDO Aggregators (PDOAs) to introduce short-duration data plans (sachets) under the PM-WANI framework.

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PDOs can be any shop, restaurant or office that can offer Wi-Fi hotspots to the public and PDOAs, which are technology providers enabling and managing hotspots.

In May, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) introduced a series of user-friendly reforms under the PM-WANI framework.

The new measures include: QR-based authentication for laptops and secondary devices, Introduction of flexible short-duration Wi-Fi plans of 15, 30 and 60 minutes and standardisation of PM-WANI hotspot names (SSIDs) for easier identification and enhanced reliability.

According to broadband technology company GX Group CEO Paritosh Prajapati, the latest PM-WANI reforms are a significant step toward expanding accessible and seamless connectivity across India.

"By simplifying public Wi-Fi access through measures such as QR-based authentication, flexible usage plans, and standardised hotspot identification, these reforms will help accelerate adoption and digital inclusion.

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"Wider connectivity access will not only bridge the digital divide but also unlock new opportunities for entrepreneurship, education, innovation, and economic growth, supporting India's vision of affordable broadband access for all," he said.

Prajapati said a simplified, forward-looking regulatory framework is critical to scaling the PM-WANI ecosystem, enabling broader participation, and ensuring affordable internet access across underserved regions.

The government had set a target to create 1 crore public Wi-Fi hotspots by 2022, but only 4.1 lakh points have been rolled out as of May 31, 2026.

Broadband India Forum, President, TV Ramachandran said the advice to PDOs and PDOAs to introduce short-duration data plans (sachets) under the PM-WANI framework, which would cater to users requiring brief internet access, such as travellers, students and daily commuters, visitors in a mall and shop and other small time users.

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"If adopted, this will enable improved adoption and monetisation of PM-WANI hotspots. Public Wi-Fi can't scale on monthly plans alone. Bite-sized, affordable access packs will directly boost hotspot utilisation and unlock additional revenues for PDOs and PDOAs, especially in high-footfall and underserved areas, thereby improving their business case," Ramachandran said.

Internet services provider and a PDOA, Dabba Network, Co-Founder, Shubhendu Sharma, said that the PM-WANI reforms are a very important step toward making public Wi-Fi truly mainstream and accessible for everyday users across India.

"Features like QR-based login for laptops and short-duration sachet plans significantly improve the user experience and reduce friction for first-time users. At Dabba Network, we have seen that ease of access is one of the biggest drivers of public Wi-Fi adoption," Sharma said.

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He said standardised PM-WANI hotspot identification will also help build trust and familiarity among users, similar to how UPI created confidence in digital payments.