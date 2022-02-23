Within a week of launching Poco M4 Pro 5G on February 15 in India, the Xiaomi Corporation-owned smartphone brand will be launching a new smartphone on the last day of this month. It will be known as Poco M4 Pro but without 5G as the name suggests. The Poco M4 Pro will be launched on February 28 in India and it will be through Flipkart. We don’t know what went wrong for the 5G-enabled handset that the company rushes for a new one.

Being a non-5G enabled smartphone means that Poco M4 Pro fits under the budget segment. The previous phone, Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. The dot display phone could see a toned down version of the M4 Pro 5G.

With all the MADNESS by our side, what if we say, you're about to experience the most electrifying smartphone?



It's time to #StepUpUrFun - #POCOM4Pro Launching on 28th February, 7 PM on @Flipkart#POCOIndia #MadeOfMad pic.twitter.com/JVbHDFvXNs — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) February 23, 2022

The Poco M4 Pro 5G features a 5,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charger. M4 Pro 5G was launched with a 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. It has a 16MP selfie camera.

Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched at a price starting ₹14,999 for the 4GB variant. The 6GB version costs ₹16,999, and the 8GB sells for ₹18,999.

