Poco India has announced a new smartphone, X4 Pro 5G, for March 28. The Xiaomi sub-brand, Poco, is bringing the X4 Pro to India after launching it in the global markets. The Poco X4 Pro 5G will be launched via Flipkart at 12 noon. The Poco X4 Pro is going to get 64MP triple camera set up in India while the global model got the 108MP lens. Poco launched two smartphones under the M-series last month, M4 Pro 5G and M4 Pro.

The new Poco X4 Pro 5G 64MP main lens is likely to get support from an 8MP ultar-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The X4 Pro 5G could get a 16MP selfie lens.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G microsite is already being created on Flipkart. It says that Poco X4 Pro 5G will feature a 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display with 1200 nits of peak brightness. This is going to be a 120Hz panel.

For power, Poco X4 Pro 5G will use a 5,000mAh battery along with 67W fast charger inside the box.

The company has used Snapdragon 695 chipset and is likely to get paired with 6GB RAM. The phone is expected to feature expandable storage option as well. Poco X4 Pro 5G may run on Android 11 out of the box on top of its own skin, MIUI 13.

Poco X4 Pro 5G will be in mid-segment and probably see the price tag around ₹16,999 for the 6GB/12GB model.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.