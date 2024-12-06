Poco C75 5G and Poco M7 Pro launching on December 17: Expected price, specs, and all details
Poco C75 5G and the M7 Pro are launching on December 17. Here's what you need to know.
Poco, Xiaomi's sub-brand, has confirmed that it will soon expand its entry-level smartphone range in India with the launch of two new devices: the Poco M7 Pro 5G and the Poco C75 5G. Both of these are expected to be affordable, 5G-centric phones with a decent set of specifications. This is particularly true for the Poco M7 Pro, which is expected to feature a bright AMOLED panel and a high refresh rate screen.