Poco C75 5G and the M7 Pro are launching on December 17. Here's what you need to know.

Poco, Xiaomi's sub-brand, has confirmed that it will soon expand its entry-level smartphone range in India with the launch of two new devices: the Poco M7 Pro 5G and the Poco C75 5G. Both of these are expected to be affordable, 5G-centric phones with a decent set of specifications. This is particularly true for the Poco M7 Pro, which is expected to feature a bright AMOLED panel and a high refresh rate screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco M7 Pro Specifications The company has already revealed several details about the upcoming phone, and based on the Flipkart listing, the device is expected to feature the segment's brightest AMOLED panel, which will peak at 2100 nits. The display will be 6.67 inches in size, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. Additionally, integrated into the display will be an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco C75 5G Specifications The Poco C755G is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor and will likely be paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The device is also expected to feature dual SIM support. For software, it will run on Xiaomi's HyperOS, based on Android 14. The brand has mentioned that the device will receive 2+4 years of updates, meaning two years of OS updates and four years of security patches. However, one thing worth noting is that the Poco C755G only supports SA 5G and not NSA 5G.

Poco M7 Pro and Poco C75 5G Release Date And Expected Price In India The brand has confirmed that the devices will be released on 17th December. This announcement came via the company's India CEO, Himanshu Tandon on X (formerly Twitter). As for the pricing, being an entry-level device, the Poco C75 is expected to be between ₹8,000 to ₹10,000. Pricing for the M7 Pro hasn’t been tipped yet, but based on past M-series models, it could be around ₹10,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 3 ways to easily run Android apps on a Windows PC