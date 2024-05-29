Poco F6 goes live on Flipkart for sale: Check price and offers
Poco F6 smartphone is now available on Flipkart with special introductory offers. Pricing starts at Rs. 25,999 for 8GB RAM model, Rs. 27,999 for 12GB RAM, and Rs. 29,999 for 12GB RAM with 512GB storage.
Starting today, May 29, the much-anticipated Poco F6 smartphone is officially available for purchase on Flipkart, following its launch in India on May 23. For those eager to get their hands on this feature-packed device, special introductory offers are being rolled out on the first day of sales.