Poco F6 goes live on Flipkart for sale: Check price and offers

Starting today, May 29, the much-anticipated Poco F6 smartphone is officially available for purchase on Flipkart, following its launch in India on May 23. For those eager to get their hands on this feature-packed device, special introductory offers are being rolled out on the first day of sales.

The pricing for the Poco F6 has been set with significant discounts for initial buyers. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 25,999, while the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is available for Rs. 27,999. The top-tier model, featuring 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, is priced at Rs. 29,999. These prices include a Rs. 2,000 discount for transactions made via credit, debit, and EMI options from leading banks, plus an additional Rs. 2,000 discount for customers trading in their old smartphones.

The Poco F6 boasts impressive specifications, including a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1220x2712 pixels. The screen offers a peak brightness of 2,400 nits, ensuring it remains clearly visible even in bright sunlight. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Poco F6’s camera setup, which includes a 50 MP main rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 20 MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 90W fast wired charging, ensuring minimal downtime for recharging. It operates on Android 14, enhanced with HyperOS 1.0.

With these specifications and the introductory pricing, the Poco F6 is set to attract significant attention in the Indian market. Consumers looking for a powerful and feature-rich smartphone at a competitive price should consider this latest offering from Poco. Stay tuned for a detailed review of the Poco F6’s performance and features.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!