Poco has launched its new 5G phone, X4 Pro 5G, at ₹18,999 for 6GB/64GB. Poco X4 Pro 5G will be available via Flipkart starting April 5. Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with features like 120Hz refresh rate and 64MP triple camera set up. Poco X4 Pro 5G is an extension of its X3 Pro. The new Poco X4 Pro 5G 64MP main lens will get support from an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The X4 Pro 5G is going to use a 16MP selfie lens.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display with 1200 nits of peak brightness. This is a 120Hz panel. For power, Poco X4 Pro 5G uses a 5,000mAh battery along with 67W fast charger inside the box.

The company has used Snapdragon 695 chipset and is likely to get paired with 6GB RAM. The phone will also feature expandable storage option as well. Poco X4 Pro 5G may run on Android 11 out of the box on top of its own skin, MIUI 13. The Poco X4 Pro 5G gets the virtual RAM upto 11GB as well.

Poco X4 Pro 5G comes in Poco Yellow, Laser Blue and Laser Black colours. Poco X4 Pro 5G also comes with 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1.

Poco X4 Pro 5G also comes in 6GB/128GB model at ₹19,999 and the 8GB/128GB variant at ₹21,999. On introductory offer, Poco is offering all the three models at a discount of ₹1,000.

