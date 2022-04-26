As been the trend with Poco of launching two phones; a 4G and a 5G, on two different dates, it has announced the 5G launch of Poco M4. It had already launched the Pro variant of Poco M4 on February 28. Now the Chinese smartphone maker will bring the Poco M4 5G on April 29. It will be launched via Flipkart in India.

Meanwhile, it launched the Poco M4 Pro with MediaTek Helio G96 processor with up to 8GB of RAM along with Turbo RAM capability extending the device RAM up to 11GB, 6.43 inch AMOLED display, 64MP led AI triple camera setup along with a 5,000mAh battery. It became the first M-Series smartphone to feature an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

POCO M4 Pro was launched with a 64MP triple camera setup with an 8MP ulta-wide sensor. The front camera flaunts a 16MP sensor for selfies. The M4 Pro was equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W charger. It gets a 3.5mm headphone jack, IP53 splash proof protection.

The Poco M4 5G will be on similar lines with few changes we expect. It might use the Snapdragon chipset coupled with up to 8G RAM and 128GB internal storage. Likely to run on Android 11 out of the box with customization of MIUI skin, the Poco M4 5G could use the 50MP triple camera set up and a single selfie lens.

Poco is likely to pack the M4 5G with a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W charger inside the box. Being a 5G phone, the M4 could get a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display.