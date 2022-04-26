Poco M4 5G announced for this date on Flipkart. Expected to use these features

As been the trend with Poco of launching two phones; a 4G and a 5G, on two different dates, it has announced the 5G launch of Poco M4. It had already launched the Pro variant of Poco M4 on February 28. Now the Chinese smartphone maker will bring the Poco M4 5G on April 29. It will be launched via Flipkart in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}