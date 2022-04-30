Poco M4 5G with Dimensity 700 and 5,000mAh battery launched

Poco M4 5G with Dimensity 700 and 5,000mAh battery launched1 min read . 01:58 PM IST
The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Poco has expanded its 5G smartphone lineup with the global launch of Poco M4 5G. This new phone in the M-series uses MediaTek Dimensity 700, 90Hz FHD+ display with a 5,000mAh battery and 50MP dual rear camera support.
Poco M4 5G is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and up to 2GB Turbo RAM. The M4 5G is supported by two Arm Cortex-A76 cores with a clock speed of 2.2GHz along with a Arm Mali-G57 MC2 graphics card. It comes with UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4X.
Poco M4 5G features a 6.58 FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 1080x2400 resolution coupled with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI Face unlock, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Poco M4 5G features a dual camera setup with 50MP sensor as the rear driver supported with a 2MP depth sensor and a 8MP snapper in the front. The M4 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also comes with a USB Type-C reversible connector port.
Poco M4 5G will be available in Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow colours. It will be available in two storage variants-4GB+64GB at ₹12,999 and 6GB+128GB at ₹14,999, respectively starting May 5 at 12 noon via Flipkart.