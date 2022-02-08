Poco M4 Pro 5G scheduled for launch in India. Know details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Xiaomi Corporation sub-brand Poco will be launching a new smartphone this month in India. Known as Poco M4 Pro 5G, this new smartphone will debut on February 15 in India. Poco had already launched this phone in European markets last year, and is now bringing it to the Indian masses, probably in the mid-segment. The company tweeted this information today as its parent organization Xiaomi prepares for Redmi Note 11S and Redmi 43-inch smart TV launch tomorrow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi Corporation sub-brand Poco will be launching a new smartphone this month in India. Known as Poco M4 Pro 5G, this new smartphone will debut on February 15 in India. Poco had already launched this phone in European markets last year, and is now bringing it to the Indian masses, probably in the mid-segment. The company tweeted this information today as its parent organization Xiaomi prepares for Redmi Note 11S and Redmi 43-inch smart TV launch tomorrow.

In November last year, Poco launched the M4 Pro 5G smartphone featuring MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm SoC, UFS2.2, 1TB expandable storage, MIUI12.5 based on Android 11, 4GB/6GB RAM options. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In November last year, Poco launched the M4 Pro 5G smartphone featuring MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm SoC, UFS2.2, 1TB expandable storage, MIUI12.5 based on Android 11, 4GB/6GB RAM options. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

For the European buyers, Poco M4 Pro 5G featured a 5,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charger, Type-C port and was available in three colours; Power Black, Cool Blue and POCO Yellow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has a 6.6 inch punch hole display, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. The M4 Pro comes with 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. It has a 16MP selfie camera.

Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched at a price starting 199 Euros (nearly ₹17,000) for the 4GB + 64GB variant and the 6GB + 128GB version was for 219 euros (nearly ₹18,781). {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Poco M4 Pro 5G which is now arriving to India could see few changes in specifications as compared to what was launched elsewhere. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}