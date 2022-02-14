Xiaomi Corporation’s sub-brand, Poco , will be launching its new smartphone tomorrow in India. Known as Poco M4 Pro 5G, this new smartphone will debut on February 15 in India. Poco had already launched this phone in European markets last year, and is now bringing it to the Indian masses, in the mid-segment. In November last year, Poco launched the M4 Pro 5G smartphone featuring MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm SoC, UFS2.2, 1TB expandable storage, MIUI12.5 based on Android 11, 4GB/6GB RAM options.

The India version of Poco M4 Pro is going to feature the same chipset and the same camera specifications in India most likely.

For the European buyers, Poco M4 Pro 5G featured a 5,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charger, Type-C port and was available in three colours; Power Black, Cool Blue and POCO Yellow.

It has a 6.6 inch punch hole display, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. The M4 Pro comes with 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. It has a 16MP selfie camera.

Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched at a price starting 199 Euros (nearly ₹17,000) for the 4GB + 64GB variant and the 6GB + 128GB version was for 219 euros (nearly ₹18,781).

Poco M4 Pro 5G will be launched via Flipkart in India and also through the company’s website.

