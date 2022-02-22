Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Poco M4 Pro 5G with 50MP camera goes on sale today. Details here

Poco M4 Pro 5G with 50MP camera goes on sale today. Details here

Poco M4 Pro goes on sale today.
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Livemint

  • It has a 16MP selfie camera
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G features a 5,000mAh battery

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Poco newly launched smartphone, the M4 Pro 5G, will go on sale today on Flipkart in India at 12 noon. It comes in three variants 4GB, 6GB and 8GB with Turbo RAM which means that the phone’s RAM can be boosted virtually also. Poco launched the M4 Pro 5G smartphone featuring MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm SoC, UFS2.2, 1TB expandable storage, MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Flipkart will also be offering 1,000 instant discount with SBI Debit and Credit cards.

Poco newly launched smartphone, the M4 Pro 5G, will go on sale today on Flipkart in India at 12 noon. It comes in three variants 4GB, 6GB and 8GB with Turbo RAM which means that the phone’s RAM can be boosted virtually also. Poco launched the M4 Pro 5G smartphone featuring MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm SoC, UFS2.2, 1TB expandable storage, MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Flipkart will also be offering 1,000 instant discount with SBI Debit and Credit cards.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G features a 5,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charger, Type-C port and was available in three colours; Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G features a 5,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charger, Type-C port and was available in three colours; Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

It has a 6.6 inch dot display with 90Hz refresh rate. The M4 Pro comes with a 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. It has a 16MP selfie camera.

Poco M4 Pro 5G has been launched at a price starting 14,999 for the 4GB variant. The 6GB version will cost 16,999, and the 8GB will be available for 18,999.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!