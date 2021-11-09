Chinese smartphone maker, POCO, has launched POCO M4 Pro 5G smartphone featuring MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm SoC, UFS2.2, 1TB expandable storage, MIUI12.5 based on Android 11, 4GB/6GB RAM options. POCO M4 Pro 5G features a huge 5,000mAh battery 33W fast charger, Type-C port and is available in three colours; Power Black, Cool Blue and POCO Yellow.

It has a 6.6 inch punch hole display, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. The M4 Pro comes with 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. It has a 16MP selfie camera.

The 4GB + 64GB introductory price starts at 199 Euros (nearly ₹17,000) and the 6GB + 128GB introductory price starts 219 euros (nearly ₹18,781).

The company has also relaunched POCO F3 in Moonlight Silver in 8GB + 256GB format which will be available from Nov 11 starting at 329 Euros and the 6GB + 128GB variant will be available starting 299 Euros.

