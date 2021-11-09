POCO M4 Pro 5G with 50MP main camera launched. See details

POCO M4 Pro 5G with 50MP main camera launched. See details1 min read . 06:16 PM IST
- The 4GB + 64GB introductory price starts at 199 Euros and the 6GB + 128GB introductory price starts 219 Euros
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Chinese smartphone maker, POCO, has launched POCO M4 Pro 5G smartphone featuring MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm SoC, UFS2.2, 1TB expandable storage, MIUI12.5 based on Android 11, 4GB/6GB RAM options. POCO M4 Pro 5G features a huge 5,000mAh battery 33W fast charger, Type-C port and is available in three colours; Power Black, Cool Blue and POCO Yellow.
Chinese smartphone maker, POCO, has launched POCO M4 Pro 5G smartphone featuring MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm SoC, UFS2.2, 1TB expandable storage, MIUI12.5 based on Android 11, 4GB/6GB RAM options. POCO M4 Pro 5G features a huge 5,000mAh battery 33W fast charger, Type-C port and is available in three colours; Power Black, Cool Blue and POCO Yellow.
It has a 6.6 inch punch hole display, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. The M4 Pro comes with 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. It has a 16MP selfie camera.
It has a 6.6 inch punch hole display, 240Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz refresh rate. The M4 Pro comes with 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. It has a 16MP selfie camera.
The 4GB + 64GB introductory price starts at 199 Euros (nearly ₹17,000) and the 6GB + 128GB introductory price starts 219 euros (nearly ₹18,781).
The company has also relaunched POCO F3 in Moonlight Silver in 8GB + 256GB format which will be available from Nov 11 starting at 329 Euros and the 6GB + 128GB variant will be available starting 299 Euros.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!