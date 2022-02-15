Poco has today launched the M4 Pro 5G in India. This new smartphone will retail on Flipkart. Poco had already launched this phone in European markets last year, and is now bringing it to the Indian masses, in the mid-segment. It comes in three variants 4GB, 6GB and 8GB with Turbo RAM which means that the phone’s RAM can be boosted virtually also.

Processor

Poco launched the M4 Pro 5G smartphone featuring MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm SoC, UFS2.2, 1TB expandable storage, MIUI12.5 based on Android 11.

Battery

The Poco M4 Pro 5G features a 5,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charger, Type-C port and was available in three colours; Power Black, Cool Blue and POCO Yellow.

Display

It has a 6.6 inch dot display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The M4 Pro comes with a 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. It has a 16MP selfie camera.

Price and Availability

Poco M4 Pro 5G has been launched at a price starting ₹14,999 for the 4GB variant. The 6GB version will cost ₹16,999, and the 8GB will be available for ₹18,999.

