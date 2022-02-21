Poco M4 Pro goes on sale tomorrow on Flipkart. Check the offer here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Poco newly launched smartphone, the M4 Pro 5G, will go on sale tomorrow on Flipkart in India at 12 noon. It comes in three variants 4GB, 6GB and 8GB with Turbo RAM which means that the phone's RAM can be boosted virtually also. Poco launched the M4 Pro 5G smartphone featuring MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm SoC, UFS2.2, 1TB expandable storage, MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Flipkart will also be offering ₹1,000 instant discount with SBI Debit and Credit cards.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G features a 5,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charger, Type-C port and was available in three colours; Power Black, Cool Blue and POCO Yellow.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G features a 5,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charger, Type-C port and was available in three colours; Power Black, Cool Blue and POCO Yellow.

It has a 6.6 inch dot display with 90Hz refresh rate. The M4 Pro comes with a 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. It has a 16MP selfie camera.

Poco M4 Pro 5G has been launched at a price starting ₹14,999 for the 4GB variant. The 6GB version will cost ₹16,999, and the 8GB will be available for ₹18,999.

