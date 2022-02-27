Poco M4 Pro will be launching tomorrow in India. The announcement came just after the launch of the 5G variant of the same phone. Now the Xiaomi Corp owned smartphone company aims to solidify its budget segment with M4 Pro. It will be launched through Flipkart . The dot-display smartphone will be coming in three colour variants; Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow. Poco has used the OG design in the M4 Pro. It will be an IP53 rated smartphone.

Being a non-5G enabled smartphone means that Poco M4 Pro fits under the budget segment. The previous phone, Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. The dot display phone could see a toned down version of the M4 Pro 5G.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G features a 5,000mAh battery along with 33W fast charger. M4 Pro 5G was launched with a 50MP main lens, 8MP ultra wide lens and a 5MP macro lens. It has a 16MP selfie camera.

Poco M4 Pro 5G was launched at a price starting ₹14,999 for the 4GB variant. The 6GB version costs ₹16,999, and the 8GB sells for ₹18,999.

Poco M4 Pro could use a 6.43 inch dot AMOLED display. The smartphone will use the 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected that Poco M4 Pro could use the 64MP triple camera set up along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The M4 Pro gets the 3.5mm audio jack.

Poco is likely to bring the M4 Pro starting with 3GB RAM which would be among the budget category. There could be other variants as well like the 4GB.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.