Poco M4 Pro with 64MP camera, 5,000mAh battery goes on sale today. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Poco M4 Pro will go on sale today in India. Launched on February 28, the Poco M4 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor with up to 8GB of RAM along with Turbo RAM capability extending the device RAM up to 11GB, 6.43 inch AMOLED display, 64MP led AI triple camera setup along with a 5,000mAh battery. The first M-Series smartphone to feature an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco M4 Pro will go on sale today in India. Launched on February 28, the Poco M4 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor with up to 8GB of RAM along with Turbo RAM capability extending the device RAM up to 11GB, 6.43 inch AMOLED display, 64MP led AI triple camera setup along with a 5,000mAh battery. The first M-Series smartphone to feature an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Available in Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue colours, Poco M4 Pro is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Available in Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue colours, Poco M4 Pro is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The M4 Pro uses MediaTek Helio G96 chipset featuring two Arm Cortex-A76 processor cores clocked up to a speedy 2.05GHz in its octa-core CPU. It gets the UFS 2.2 storage with LPDDR4X RAM. Poco M4 Pro is also aided with additional Turbo RAM up to 3GB, extending the device RAM up to 11GB. It comes with MIUI 13 out of the box. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Poco M4 Pro boasts a 64MP triple camera setup with an 8MP ulta-wide sensor. The front camera flaunts a 16MP sensor for selfies.

The M4 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W charger. It gets a 3.5mm headphone jack, IP53 splash proof protection.

Poco M4 Pro will be available on Flipkart starting March 7, 12 noon, onwards in three variants: 6GB+64GB for ₹14,999, 6GB+128GB for ₹16,499, and 8GB+128GB for ₹17,999 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

As part of the introductory offer, consumers can avail the 6GB+64GB for ₹13,999, 6GB+128GB for ₹15,499 and 8GB+128GB for ₹16,999 respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}