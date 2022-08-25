Poco M5s tipped to be launched soon: What to expect

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has recently tweeted the screenshots of the alleged listing of Poco M5s on the TUV Rheinland certification site. This handset was spotted with model number 2207117BPG.
POCO, a Chinese smartphone is reportedly all set to launch a new M-series smartphone in India. The smartphone brand has teased the handset through a social media post but did not reveal about the moniker. It is very much speculated that the upcoming device from Poco is going to be the Poco M5. Moreover, another handset from Poco has allegedly bagged TUV Rheinland certification. This device is believed to be Poco M5s.
Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has recently tweeted the screenshots of the alleged listing of Poco M5s on the TUV Rheinland certification site. This handset was spotted with model number 2207117BPG. As per the leaks, the mentioned certification was issued for the handset on Jul 15, 2022. However, there are no official details from Poco on the device.
Poco has recently teased a smartphone in India via twitter without revealing the exact moniker. This upcoming handset is being speculated to be the Poco M5. According to the teaser poster, the company mentioned the handset with the term “G99", suggesting that the handset could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Reportedly, the alleged Poco M5 can offer 4G connectivity and is rumored to be priced below ₹15,000 in India.
According to the reports, Poco M5 could run on Android 12 out of the box and might sport a 6.58-inch LCD display with the full-HD+ resolution. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with at least 6G of RAM and might pack a 5,000mAh battery backup with at least 33W fast charging, as per the report. Moreover, the Chinese smartphone brand could bring another variant of Poco M5 which will be 5G.
The report suggests that this handset will likely retain its “chick-leather-like" back design. It might house a side mounted fingerprint scanner for security. For connectivity, it is expected to get Bluetooth v5 and dual band WiFi support.
To recall, Poco has expanded its 5G smartphone lineup with the global launch of Poco M4 5G earlier this year. This phone in the M-series uses MediaTek Dimensity 700, 90Hz FHD+ display with a 5,000mAh battery and 50MP dual rear camera support.
