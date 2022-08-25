Poco M5s tipped to be launched soon: What to expect

According to the reports, Poco M5 could run on Android 12 out of the box and might sport a 6.58-inch LCD display with the full-HD+ resolution. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with at least 6G of RAM and might pack a 5,000mAh battery backup with at least 33W fast charging, as per the report. Moreover, the Chinese smartphone brand could bring another variant of Poco M5 which will be 5G.