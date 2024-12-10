Poco M7 Pro launching on December 17: Here’s everything you need to know
Flipkart has revealed several features of the upcoming Poco M7 Pro, know what it has to offer.
Xiaomi sub-brand Poco is all set to launch a new budget range smartphone, the Poco M7 Pro on December 17. The smartphone is expected to have upgrade specifications, features, and more over its predecessor, the Poco M6 Pro. Just ahead of the launch, Flipkart has revealed several details about the smartphone. Therefore, we already have an idea about what the upcoming Poco smartphone would offer. Alongside the Poco M7 Pro, the company will also announce the Poco C75 5G, both launching the budget smartphone market. Know more about what Poco M7 Pro has to offer.