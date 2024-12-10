Poco M7 Pro launching on December 17: Here’s everything you need to know

Flipkart has revealed several features of the upcoming Poco M7 Pro, know what it has to offer.

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco is all set to launch a new budget range smartphone, the Poco M7 Pro on December 17. The smartphone is expected to have upgrade specifications, features, and more over its predecessor, the Poco M6 Pro. Just ahead of the launch, Flipkart has revealed several details about the smartphone. Therefore, we already have an idea about what the upcoming Poco smartphone would offer. Alongside the Poco M7 Pro, the company will also announce the Poco C75 5G, both launching the budget smartphone market. Know more about what Poco M7 Pro has to offer.

Poco M7 Pro specifications and features Flipkart recently released a microsite for Poco M7 Pro, revealing the specifications of the smartphone ahead of launch. Reportedly, the smartphone will feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ GOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 2100nits peak brightness. The display also offers HDR10+, TUV triple certification, SGS eye care protection, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer.

In terms of design, the smartphone was showcased with a purple colour variant with dual tones and a square-shaped camera island that features two camera sensors and an LED Flashlight. The Poco M6 Pro features a dual camera setup with the segment’s first aperture camera and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS and EIS. On the front, the smartphone will feature a 20MP selfie camera. It is also confirmed to offer 300 percent Super Volume with Volume Boost mode. The smartphone will also come with dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and a 3.5mm audio jack

Now, we will have to wait till the launch to confirm the performance features of the Poco M7 Pro including its processor and battery.

Poco M7 Pro price in India Earlier, the Poco M6 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs.10999 for 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Now, the upcoming Poco M7 Pro is also expected to be priced similarly to its predecessor. However, the official pricing and storage options will be revealed on December 17.