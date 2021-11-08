POCO to relaunch F3 with new features. See details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chinese smartphone seller POCO has announced that its already launched POCO F3 will be unveiled along with POCO M4 Pro on November 9. The smartphone maker was planning to launch the M4 Pro only but the relaunch of F3 has come as a surprise to many. The POCO Global Twitter handle made this announcement. Both POCO M4 Pro and F3 will be unveiled on the same stage tomorrow at 8PM GMT. The POCO M3 will see few changes especially in the chipset and battery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The POCO F3 was launched earlier this year with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch response. The smartphone featured 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage along with an 8GB/256GB variant which is also expandable. The F3 operated on Android 11 on top of MIUI12. Earlier, the smartphone came with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The new POCO F3 is expected to ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

In optics, the F3 featured triple camera setup on the back, with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and LED flash, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FoV, and a 5MP tele-macro camera. There is a 20MP camera on the front for selfies. The smartphone is powered by a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The battery size could go upto 5,000mAh in the relaunch of F3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

