Poco X4 Pro 5G’s first sale begins tomorrow starting 12 noon via Flipkart. As part of the introductory offer, HDFC Credit and Debit card users can get a flat ₹1,000 instant discount and buy the Poco X4 Pro 5G at ₹17,999 for 6GB+64GB variant, ₹18,999 for 6GB+128GB variant, and ₹20,999 for 8GB+128GB variant, respectively.

Consumers can also avail a exchange price for their X-series smartphones, Poco X2, Poco X3, and Poco X3 Pro and buy the new Poco X4 Pro 5G with an additional ₹3,000 discount. With the combination of bank discount and exchange offer, Poco X4 Pro 5G can be availed at prices as low as ₹6,549. Exchange the Poco X2, X3, and X3 Pro and the new Poco X4 Pro 5G effective price comes down to ₹7,499, ₹6,899, and ₹6,549, respectively.

Poco X4 Pro 5G was launched on March 28 with 64MP main lens supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The X4 Pro 5G has a 16MP selfie lens.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display with 1200 nits of peak brightness. This is a 120Hz panel. For power, Poco X4 Pro 5G uses a 5,000mAh battery along with 67W fast charger inside the box.

The company has used Snapdragon 695 chipset and is likely to get paired with 6GB RAM. The phone will also feature expandable storage option as well. Poco X4 Pro 5G may run on Android 11 out of the box on top of its own skin, MIUI 13. The Poco X4 Pro 5G gets the virtual RAM upto 11GB as well.

Poco X4 Pro 5G comes in Poco Yellow, Laser Blue and Laser Black colours. Poco X4 Pro 5G also comes with 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.