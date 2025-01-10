The Poco X7 5G series has finally launched in India with some eye-catching design and specifications. Over the past few weeks, the company has created much hype for its new generation X series model, however, the Poco X7 5G has caught our eye due to its numerous offering under Rs.20000. On the other hand, the Poco X7 Pro 5G is no exception has it also offers some intriguing features which may be appreciated by the buyers. If you are planning to to by the Poco X7 5G model during the sale, then here are 5 things you need to know about the smartphone, before making your purchase.

Poco X7 5G: 5 things you should know Design: This year, Poco has announced a new design for the vanilla X series model, that gives a more refined look. The Poco X7 features a plastic and faux leather rear panel with yellow and black tones. Additionally, it also comes with an IP66/68/69 rating for dust and water protection.

Display: The Poco X7 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED 3D curved with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3000nits peak brightness. This showcases a major upgrade in the brightness of the smartphone in comparison to its predecessor.

Performance: The Poco X7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. While it does not include a 12GB RAM variant like its predecessor, but with a new processor, the smartphone claims to offer powerful performance and multitasking.

Camera: The smartphone features a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, it features a 20MP front camera, which is an upgrade from last year’s model.

Battery: The Poco X7 is backed by a 5500mAh battery which is an upgrade from last year’s 5100mAh battery. The smartphone also sports 45W fast wired charging as well.