Pokemon GO: Here's how to effectively counter the Incarnate Tornadus in raids

In Pokemon GO, Tornadus is a formidable Legendary Force of Nature, known for its strength and abilities in battle. This powerful Pocket Monster has two distinct forms - the humanoid Incarnate Forme and the bestial Therian Forme.

Tornadus is frequently featured in Pokemon GO raids as a 5-star raid boss, alongside the other Forces of Nature. It is often seen in rotation with Landorus and Thundurus, offering trainers numerous chances to battle and catch it.

For Pokemon GO players seeking to capture Tornadus in its Incarnate Forme, building a team of effective counters is crucial. Although the Therian Forme is typically preferred, the Incarnate Forme offers impressive stats and teachable moves that make it well worth the effort.

Being a Flying-type creature in Pokemon GO, Tornadus is vulnerable to electric, ice, and rock-type moves. When these moves are used by a Pokemon with the same elemental type, their damage output is boosted due to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) present in the game. As Tornadus has a substantial increase in health as a raid boss, trainers must utilize every advantage at their disposal to overcome this Force of Nature.

It is worth mentioning that if trainers have some spare mega energy, defeating Tornadus could be a worthwhile use of it. Typically, most trainers save their Mega Evolutions for the toughest fights, such as 6-star and Elite Raids. However, if a player is determined to capture Tornadus in Pokemon GO, they should consider using all their available options.

Along with utilizing effective counters, it's advisable for Pokemon GO trainers to prepare an ample supply of healing items, particularly if they don't possess the strongest Pokemon to participate in the raid.

Tornadus, being a 5-star raid boss, can inflict significant damage and eliminate multiple challengers. Therefore, having an adequate supply of Potions and Revives is essential to enable trainers to revive their fallen Pocket Monsters and restore them to their fighting condition.

It is highly recommended for most Pokemon GO players to bring along fellow trainers to enhance their chances of success. While there are some trainers who can defeat Tornadus raid boss alone, they are in the minority. The involvement of more players in the raid boss challenge usually leads to faster completion times and greater rewards.

Furthermore, trainers should aim to collect as many Berries and Premier Balls as possible following the raid to increase their chances of capturing the Legendary Pokemon like Tornadus.