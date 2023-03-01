Pokemon GO: Here's how to effectively counter the Incarnate Tornadus in raids
- For Pokemon GO players seeking to capture Tornadus in its Incarnate Forme, building a team of effective counters is crucial. Although the Therian Forme is typically preferred, the Incarnate Forme offers impressive stats and teachable moves that make it well worth the effort.
In Pokemon GO, Tornadus is a formidable Legendary Force of Nature, known for its strength and abilities in battle. This powerful Pocket Monster has two distinct forms - the humanoid Incarnate Forme and the bestial Therian Forme.
