Polish PM Donald Tusk seeks deeper technology cooperation with India across AI, digital and space sectors

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23 (ANI): Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for stronger technology partnerships between India and Poland, highlighting opportunities for companies from both countries across sectors including artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, digital products and space technology.

Addressing the Global Investors Meet 2027, Tusk said Polish companies could contribute specialised technologies and expertise in European markets, while Indian firms could leverage their capabilities to scale production and services and expand their reach in international markets.

“We see an opportunity for partnerships in which Polish and Indian companies combine their research and development teams, technologies, and capital to jointly introduce new digital products to the market,” he said.

Noting that India and Poland have the capabilities to jointly develop AI systems for manufacturing, automation, data analysis, diagnostics and infrastructure management, Tusk said, “We can also create tools available to small and medium-sized enterprises which often lack their own research capabilities.”

He also called for stronger collaboration between universities and research institutions in machine learning, data analysis and the safe use of AI.

Highlighting cooperation in the space sector, Tusk said, “Polish space sector companies are already finding partners in India for joint technology development in the field of satellite components, earth observation, navigation, software, data analytics, space security, and dual use solutions.”

Highlighting the potential for deeper cooperation, Tusk said India and Poland could move beyond traditional trade to jointly develop technologies and expand their presence in global markets.

“Now it is time to translate these declarations into joint ventures.”

He noted that the two countries had elevated their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, with an action plan covering technological cooperation, cybersecurity and the space sector.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday invited Poland to participate as a country partner in the state’s Global Investors Meet 2027. The CM said the state was keen to deepen bilateral cooperation in investment, technology, innovation and employment, building on Bengaluru’s technology ecosystem and Poland’s expertise in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and green energy.

He welcomed the TZMO Group’s proposed investment of approximately ₹80 crore in the KIADB Vemgal Industrial Area in Kolar district, spread across five acres. The project has the potential to generate around 1,000 jobs and introduce the manufacture of smart adult incontinence pads in India for the first time, as per the release.

“Karnataka has considerable scope for further Polish investment, particularly in medical products, healthcare and advanced manufacturing,” he said.

Shivakumar also encouraged Polish technology companies to explore Bengaluru’s opportunities in artificial intelligence, software, gaming, robotics, smart manufacturing and start-up innovation. He called for stronger partnerships in research, education and technology transfer to generate skilled employment.

The Chief Minister identified renewable energy, waste-to-energy, sludge management, wastewater treatment and circular economy solutions as major areas for cooperation.

Apart from this, the CM also invited Polish companies, including Asseco and Polpharma, to explore partnerships in information technology, software services, pharmaceuticals and research and development. Companies such as ORLEN and KGHM Polska Miedź were encouraged to consider investment and technology collaboration in Karnataka’s energy, petrochemical and advanced manufacturing sectors.