Portronics Movo 3-in-1 magnetic charger with mirror and Bluetooth speaker launched in India

Portronics has introduced the Movo, a new 3-in-1 device that combines wireless charging, an LED-lit mirror, and a Bluetooth speaker. The company designed this product for use on desks, dressing tables, or bedside spaces. The device features a round mirror with adjustable LED lighting and a magnetic wireless charger integrated into the base.

Portronics Movo 3-in-1 15W Magnetic wireless charger: Key Features The Movo mirror includes three LED light modes, which allow users to select lighting from warm tones to bright daylight settings. The mirror can tilt up to 90 degrees, which provides flexible viewing angles to suit different needs. This feature is especially useful for tasks that require close-up viewing or varying light conditions.

The wireless charging pad supports 15W power output and holds Qi2 certification. The magnetic base ensures that compatible smartphones stay securely in place while charging, which helps prevent interruptions. Portronics also added a built-in 5W Bluetooth speaker to the base, offering audio support for music, podcasts, or calls. The device also features Bluetooth 5.3 for faster and more stable connectivity with lower power consumption.

Furthermore, Movo comes with dual Type-C ports, one for input and another for output, to let users charge the device itself and other gadgets simultaneously. The package also contains a 30W power adapter. Users can control the LED light and speaker volume using side-mounted buttons for easy access.

Portronics Movo 3-in-1 15W Magnetic wireless charger: Price and Availability Portronics Movo 3-in-1 15W magnetic wireless charger is priced at Rs. 4,099. The device is available for purchase on Portronics’ official website, Amazon India, Flipkart, and offline retail stores across the country. It comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty.