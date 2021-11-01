Post multi-author Insta stories on Diwali. Read to know how

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

For Diwali, Instagram has today rolled out three new stickers to encourage the community to connect with their friends and family. When people post Stories using the stickers, these will also be visible to their followers in a Diwali special multi-author story. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These stickers are a part of Instagram's global campaign for Diwali called #ShareYourLight. They have been created in collaboration with a Bangalore based illustrator, muralist and pattern designer, Neethi to celebrate new beginnings and the triumph of light over darkness.

· Capture or upload content to your story

· Select the sticker tool from the top navigation bar

· Finish creating your Story and post!

Recently, the Facebook-owned, Instagram, allowed users to share links on their Stories. The picture-sharing platform has introduced the feature of link stickers for everyone. The feature was earlier launched for a select users in the month of June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Instagram has seen exponential rise in India since TikTok was officially banned in India. The Insta Reels have been hugely popular even since.

