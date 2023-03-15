Power storage is the missing link in green-energy plans

Today pumped hydropower is the most common way to store energy. When it is sunny or windy any excess electricity from solar and wind farms can be used to pump water uphill into reservoirs, to be released later to generate hydropower. But lots of places lack mountains, rain and room. Batteries are an alternative. They can smooth jumps and drops in supply and store renewable energy when it is abundant, as in California on a sunny afternoon, and then release it in the evening, when demand rises. They could transform big emerging markets that still plan to expand their use of fossil fuels. The International Energy Agency reckons that, excluding coal projects already planned, batteries have the potential to cut the number of coal plants built in India after 2030 by three-quarters.