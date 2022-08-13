Premium consumer gadgets rocked by slowdown

All of the aforementioned companies tend to occupy premium positions in their respective markets. Hence, their recent results would seem to indicate that well-heeled consumers are now zipping their Italian leather wallets shut. But the weakness is actually being felt in the lower ends of their segments. In its conference call Wednesday, Sonos called out its Roam speaker and new Ray TV soundbar as the most notable contributors to the recent sales weakness. Both are among the least expensive products in the company’s lineup, fetching $179 and $279 respectively. The company also noted that demand is still outstripping supply for its system amplifier—called simply the Amp—which sells for $699. And many of Apple’s wearable products cost much less than its iPhones, which now generally fetch upward of $1,000 each. iPhone revenue rose 3% year over year in the June quarter.

