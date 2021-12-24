According to insights by Flipkart , in the September – November period, the overall demand for premium smart TVs went up by 65% with cities such as Ernakulam, Trivandrum and Lucknow reporting an increase in demand by 120%, 105% and 45% respectively in this period as cricket fans in the country are increasingly preferring to invest in a premium smart TV. Among the metro cities, Bangalore registered the highest growth in demand with a 48% increase followed by Hyderabad and Ahmedabad/Delhi with 40% and 36% increase, respectively.

The demand for the premium and 4K TV starting from ₹26,000 has also seen a tremendous response in the September-November period.

Flipkart has one of the widest selections of premium smart TVs to cater to the growing customer demand. The brand’s robust affordable payment options such as No Cost EMI, Debit Card EMI and Flipkart Pay Later coupled with product exchange benefits also ensure the best value for consumers.

Flipkart is working closely with newer brands such as Nokia, Motorola, Hisense, to offer an expanded selection of premium smart TVs in the past one year on the platform. The smart TV offerings have helped elevate the viewing experience of consumers by delivering innovative features such as best-in-class display, powerful audio, rich content library and seamless connectivity options.

Hari G. Kumar, Vice-President, Electronics at Flipkart, said “The ongoing cricketing extravaganza is paving the way for a greater adoption of premium smart TVs in the country as consumers are looking for stadium-like experiences at home. Through our comprehensive product offerings, Flipkart aims to give consumers top-of-the-line premium smart TVs in an affordable manner along with a seamless purchase experience. We are working with our brand partners to make the best-in-class technology solutions accessible and affordable to consumers around the country for an immersive experience of the cricketing season".

