Since the time they were first introduced, foldable phones have seen significant improvements with each successive generation. For instance, the hinge and folding displays have become more durable, and the addition of water resistance makes such phones more attractive. Circa 2021, there are distinct foldable phones aimed at specific consumer cohorts – productivity focused vs uber-cool lifestyle statements. New consumer survey insights from CyberMedia Research (CMR), point to Indian consumers warming upto foldable phone form factors.

An overwhelming 81% of those surveyed as part of CMR’s Unfold The Future Survey 2021 are positive and open to factoring a foldable phone in their future smartphone purchase.

87% of Samsung users stated that they are interested in upgrading to a foldable phone. 67% of Apple iPhone owners indicated their interest in factoring a foldable phone as their next smartphone purchase. 76% of OnePlus users and 52% of Vivo users are open to purchasing a foldable.

Productivity enthusiasts believe foldable phones will help them on the go (38%). On the other hand, the fashion aficionados prefer to make a cool and stylish statement with the foldable phones (34%).

The earlier consumer surveys highlighted that the consumer concerns with the durability of the foldable devices. However, as per the latest reports, consumers love water resistance (46%), increased portability (38%), and device durability (34%) that the latest foldable phones in the market offer.

Consumer concerns around foldable phones persist. Four in every five of those surveyed are concerned about pricing. The battery life (59%) and device durability (56%) of foldable phones are the other major concerns that consumers have.

Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, “Until now, the foldable phones remained a novelty that early tech adopters sought. Beginning 2021, and the launch of the third-generation foldable phones from Samsung, we are now witnessing an early mainstreaming of the foldable form factor. Our survey insights point to the early majority being warm to foldable phones. In 2022 and beyond, with new category entrants in the fray, we believe the foldable phone market will see a boom."

