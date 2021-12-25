Pricing remains major concern for foldable phones in India

Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, “Until now, the foldable phones remained a novelty that early tech adopters sought. Beginning 2021, and the launch of the third-generation foldable phones from Samsung, we are now witnessing an early mainstreaming of the foldable form factor. Our survey insights point to the early majority being warm to foldable phones. In 2022 and beyond, with new category entrants in the fray, we believe the foldable phone market will see a boom."