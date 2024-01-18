Pro Take: Some CEOs See Growing Potential for Tech Acquisitions

Chief executives are on the hunt for acquisitions of tech companies, as they sense an opportunity to make deals on increasingly good terms.

Companies can engage in a tug of war with financial buyers, such as private-equity firms, for advantage in mergers and acquisitions. As interest rates rose over the last two years, companies regained some of their traditional leverage in M&A deals compared with the period of ultralow interest rates, which favored financial buyers because they tended to use more low-cost debt.

Now, many CEOs are taking advantage as some target companies are under pressure, given the difficulty of raising follow-on capital at an affordable rate and the challenging prospects for going public. Companies that raised capital in the 2020 to 2021 time frame and are still struggling to become profitable could find the prospect of a sale more attractive than they might have just a few years ago.

In recent weeks, Synopsys agreed to acquire Ansys in a $35 billion cash and stock deal in the software sector. Hewlett Packard Enterprise struck a roughly $14 billion deal to buy Juniper Networks in a big bet on networking and artificial intelligence. AI and quantum company SandboxAQ acquired Good Chemistry for about $75 million in cash and stock, a deal aimed at addressing demand for technology that speeds up development of new drugs or new materials at lower cost.

CEOs and other corporate tech leaders view M&A as a strategic way to supplement research and development with external sources of innovation, acquire talent and expand their addressable market. Many deals fail to live up to expectations, however, so companies at the bargaining table need to bring financial discipline, a knack for integration and a discerning nose for passing fads. Time Warner’s merger with AOL, announced just over 24 years ago on Jan. 10, 2000, still serves as an example of how M&A can lead a company to disaster.

Matt Hicks, the chief executive of IBM-owned enterprise software business Red Hat, said the current M&A environment is attractive from a corporate buyer’s perspective. “We look at it as being able to be on the offense…and find really good technology companies and talent that can augment our strategy," he said.

Red Hat itself was the target of a roughly $34 billion deal that closed in 2019. Red Hat provides open-source software and services that help companies bridge different platforms.

“You will see a huge increase in M&A of private companies," said Vineet Jain, co-founder and chief executive of Egnyte. “I’m betting on it. All the signs are there."

Egnyte, with more than $200 million in annual recurring revenue, provides a platform which helps businesses manage, secure, and govern their cloud content.

Follow-on funding for venture-backed startups is hard to get as the cost of capital has gone up, and Jain said he doesn’t think interest rates will come down as quickly as many people expect. “So if you are an acquirer, I think you will be in a great market. I hope to be one," he said.

Egnyte could make an acquisition that extends its reach in one of its three core vertical markets including financial services, life sciences, and architecture, engineering and construction, or AEC, according to Jain. AEC is a special focus, he said. Jain said he is also open to an acquisition that bolsters a horizontal capability such as low-code or no-code software development, because it would accelerate engineering capabilities in the verticals.

On a global basis, tech deals in which companies were the buyer constituted 51.2% of 9,411 transactions in the sector in 2023, compared with 50.1% of 12,668 transactions in 2022 and 47% of 15,217 transactions in 2021, according to data provider Dealogic.

There are plenty of reasons why some corporate M&A deals turn out to be disappointments, said Derek Idemoto, senior vice president of corporate development and Cisco Investments at Cisco Systems, which has done in the range of 240 acquisitions over the course of its history. Idemoto, who leads a team of at least 40 M&A specialists at the networking, cloud and cybersecurity company, said the key is to acquire companies with strong leadership and a good cultural and strategic fit.

While Cisco is an active acquirer, Idemoto says the company isn’t overly reliant on M&A. The company, which reported $7.55 billion in R&D spending for fiscal 2023, uses M&A as a supplementary source of innovation. And all deals are followed with an integration process that includes checkups, to make sure the acquisition is hitting its goals.

Idemoto says companies should avoid “defensive" deals that replace one major source of business with something new because the company believes it has no choice.

That doesn’t mean Cisco is averse to large transactions. Last year, Cisco bought Splunk in a $28 billion deal, with an eye toward cybersecurity and information-technology platforms that are more predictive and simpler for organizations to use.

Cisco tends to gravitate toward more modest-sized “tuck-in" deals that extend its total addressable market, according to Idemoto.

“We should be innovating organically and supplementing that with whatever innovation we can find on the outside," he said.

While the rise in interest rates might have strengthened the hand of corporate buyers in the M&A market, it could have some broader benefits, too. “What is the impact of higher rates on the investment cycle? I think it’s a positive," said Jason Greenberg, co-head of global technology, media and telecom investment banking at Jefferies. “People make better capital allocation decisions when money costs something."

Write to Steven Rosenbush at steven.rosenbush@wsj.com