Pro Take: Some CEOs See Growing Potential for Tech Acquisitions

There are plenty of reasons why some corporate M&A deals turn out to be disappointments, said Derek Idemoto, senior vice president of corporate development and Cisco Investments at Cisco Systems, which has done in the range of 240 acquisitions over the course of its history. Idemoto, who leads a team of at least 40 M&A specialists at the networking, cloud and cybersecurity company, said the key is to acquire companies with strong leadership and a good cultural and strategic fit.