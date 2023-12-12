Pro Take: The Cloud Isn’t The Answer to All IT Problems—At Least for Now
SummaryThe remarkable growth of cloud computing notwithstanding, companies still keep an enormous amount of their data and digital workloads on more old-fashioned private infrastructures. And, that is unlikely to change soon.
