Pro Take: The Cloud Isn’t The Answer to All IT Problems—At Least for Now

The remarkable growth of cloud computing notwithstanding, companies still keep an enormous amount of their data and digital workloads on more old-fashioned private infrastructures. And, that is unlikely to change soon.

Too often, the cloud is discussed simply in terms of migration, a mass movement in one direction, from one place to another. While a mass migration of data and workloads from private data centers to the public cloud has been under way for years, it’s only part of the story. Many workloads remain on private clouds and data centers for a range of reasons, including costs.

The shared infrastructure of the public cloud, a compelling resource and driver of innovation, isn’t the universal answer to all enterprise computing problems. That has become clearer in recent quarters as revenue growth at cloud-computing giants has slowed from its pandemic-era highs. The future is a hybrid environment in which public and private clouds and data centers work in tandem.

“Increasingly, we’re confident that in fact, there will be a balance between the enterprise data center and the public cloud," said Mark Shuttleworth, a South African and British entrepreneur. He founded and funded Canonical, the company behind the Ubuntu operating system that runs in many public cloud data centers, and in other environments.

Until recently, it was an open question in the minds of many people whether private IT infrastructure would go away entirely, according to Shuttleworth. The argument was that at scale, the offerings of cloud providers were simply better than what enterprises and institutions could provide internally. “But now I think we’re clearly seeing an inflection point which suggests that there will be private data centers," Shuttleworth said.

About 55% percent of all enterprise data was stored in public cloud and hyperscale social-media platforms in 2022, and that level is forecast to rise to 71% in 2027, according to tech researcher IDC.

In many ways, the differences between the cloud and the private data center will be less distinct, as private data centers and the cloud take on some characteristics of each other. Public cloud providers are embracing the concept of confidential computing, according to Shuttleworth. For example, Microsoft Azure offers a confidential computing service it says encrypts data in memory and processes it only after the cloud environment is verified to be a trusted execution environment.

While such capabilities strengthen the argument of public cloud providers that their infrastructure can be trusted, high levels of security are available via private clouds and data centers, too.

Oxide Computer was launched with the idea of breaking down performance gaps between the cloud and non-cloud realms, in this case by creating a new generation of integrated hardware and software for the private data center that captures many benefits of cloud computing, said co-founder and Chief Executive Steve Tuck, a veteran of Joyent and Dell.

“We started to think holistically…about how we redesign a modern system to drive the kinds of efficiencies—low operational overhead, availability and a services-oriented front end—that led to these pioneering efforts in the cloud," Tuck said. The San Francisco-based startup said in October it had raised $44 million in an A-round led by Eclipse Ventures. Other investors included Intel’s Riot.

“The cloud hyper scalers have built this glorious infrastructure that looks nothing like what folks have available to them when they’re running on-premises IT infrastructure. And we know there’s a ton of [on-premises] that exists and that is going to exist as far as the eye can see," Tuck said.

As the technology available in the cloud and private data centers becomes more similar over time, the decision to buy or build IT infrastructure will be greatly driven by financial considerations, according to Shuttleworth. Companies will make capital investments in their own data centers when the time frame and other market characteristics allow a reasonable return. Otherwise, they will rent infrastructure in the public cloud, and fund it with the operating budget, he said.

There will be a few classic mainframe workloads that really require or will benefit from staying on premises, like highly specific transaction systems in finance or transportation, according to Rodney Zemmel, a senior partner and global leader of McKinsey Digital.

There also may be instances in which workloads in which huge volumes of data become part of a generative AI learning model are kept on premises because of corporate security requirements or concerns. Data sovereignty requirements and potential conflicts of business interest between an enterprise and its cloud providers could be factors as well.

In other cases, companies might want to keep computing infrastructure in close proximity to where their data is located, making the cloud less practical, Zemmel said.

“While we do believe cloud migration is the right direction for most organizations, it can’t be generalized and there are definitely cases where moving everything to the cloud is not the correct financial or strategic move, at least not at the moment," Zemmel said.

It’s still true that the cloud is driving the future of enterprise technology, but the future takes a bit of work and patience, even for the most forward-looking and cloud-focused companies. “Our goal is to ultimately have everything in the cloud," said Mojgan Lefebvre, chief technology and operations officer of insurance giant Travelers. “To be successful in the hybrid environment that currently exists—and will for some time—companies should have a tech strategy that leverages the strengths of both private data centers and the cloud," she said.

