Mint Explainer: Is it the end of prompt engineering as contextual AI takes the reins?
Prompt engineers acted as translators between humans and early AI models, turning natural language queries, or prompts, into structured instructions that produced reliable outputs. What role will humans play as context engineering itself gets automated?
The days of the once-coveted prompt engineer role appear to be numbered. In July 2023, Anthropic made headlines with a $300,000 offer for prompt engineers, while entry-level roles fetched around $85,000 and senior positions averaged $200,000. But as AI systems evolve into agents powered by retrieval, memory, policies, application programming interfaces (APIs), and workflows, prompts are becoming just a cog in a larger machine.