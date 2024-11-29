Proptech's Transformative Role in Real Estate
In the series premiere of Mint's new series Brick by Byte, Boman Irani, President - CREDAI and CMD - Rustomjee Group shares how proptech innovations are revolutionising real estate by enhancing efficiency, reducing errors, and improving project execution.
The real estate industry is experiencing a profound transformation, led by the rise of prop-tech, a technological revolution set to redefine how properties are developed, managed, and purchased.
