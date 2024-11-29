Proptech's Transformative Role in Real Estate

In the series premiere of Mint's new series Brick by Byte, Boman Irani, President - CREDAI and CMD - Rustomjee Group shares how proptech innovations are revolutionising real estate by enhancing efficiency, reducing errors, and improving project execution.

The real estate industry is experiencing a profound transformation, led by the rise of prop-tech, a technological revolution set to redefine how properties are developed, managed, and purchased. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an insightful conversation with Vandana Ramnani, Editor - Real Estate at HT Digital, Boman Irani, President - CREDAI, and Chairman and Managing Director - Rustomjee Group, shared his thoughts on how proptech is not only enhancing efficiency but also addressing the complexities of land acquisition, redevelopment, and regulatory processes. Through this lens, he explores how technology can elevate industry standards, streamline operations, and pave the way for sustainable, future-ready urban landscapes.

Enhancing Efficiency and Reducing Errors with Technology Proptech innovations are significantly streamlining real estate operations, allowing developers to eliminate manual errors and improve project execution times. "With technology-driven processes, we see fewer errors and faster project execution, which ultimately benefits everyone involved," says Irani. Tools like just-in-time purchasing, smart resource tracking, and enhanced quality control are especially valuable in the redevelopment sector, where timely and accurate execution is crucial.

Tech-Driven Land Acquisition and Legal Clarity Land acquisition is often one of the most challenging aspects of real estate, with developers needing to address clear titles, litigation risks, and zoning laws. "Proptech has the power to gather data from multiple government sources, helping developers better understand a land parcel’s potential for development and legal standing," Irani notes. This centralised, data-driven approach can prevent costly legal disputes and bring transparency to the process, reinforcing trust in land ownership.

Collaborating with Startups for Greater Innovation Irani highlights the importance of collaboration with tech startups, emphasising that startups can bring tailored, innovative solutions to the unique challenges in real estate, such as digital and physical security. "Startups bring fresh ideas and solutions that can be tailored to specific needs, especially in areas like digital and physical security," Irani explains. This collaborative model can foster a more adaptable and efficient development environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redevelopment and Data Transparency In the redevelopment sector, data transparency is essential. Irani points out that having access to detailed data on past transactions and legal precedents allows developers to sidestep potential legal issues before they arise. This transparency builds community trust, ultimately laying a foundation for sustainable and responsible urban development.

Sustainability and Long-Term Vision With the industry’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Irani underscores the need for sustainable practices in real estate. He highlights how proptech tools, such as drones, are already enhancing construction efficiency and safety. "Innovative tools, such as drones, enable developers to manage construction efficiency and safety," he shares, adding that these technologies align with the industry's sustainability goals and long-term vision for community liveability.

: Transparency in historical data and legal precedents supports sustainable redevelopment and strengthens community trust. Commitment to Sustainability: Proptech tools are instrumental in achieving sustainability goals, as they enhance both the efficiency and safety of construction, aligning real estate development with long-term environmental objectives. Conclusion Proptech represents more than a technological shift; it is a profound evolution in the real estate sector that promises efficiency, transparency, and sustainability. Boman Irani’s insights provide a glimpse into a future where technology and real estate intersect to build smarter, safer, and more sustainable communities, benefiting both developers and the society they serve. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}