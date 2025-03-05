OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Wednesday said he was proud of his team for achieving what he called the most ‘impressive’ scientific breakthroughs of recent times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Very proud of the openai team for what is perhaps the most impressive scientific/technical breakthrough of recent decades," he said in a post on X.

However, the Open AI CEO explained that it was not the proudest thing of his life.

He shared his experience as a father, describing it as the proudest moment of his life.

"Thought that was the thing i'd always be most proud of in life… turns out i am now more proud of a preemie baby for learning how to eat on his own," he said.

Sam Altman, the man behind artificial intelligence breakthrough, welcomed his first child in February. He had shared the news with a post on X.

"I've never felt such love," he said.

The ChatGPT founder revealed that his son arrived prematurely and is receiving care in the NICU, adding that the baby is doing well.

"Welcome to the world, little guy! he came early and is going to be in the nicu for awhile. he is doing well and it's really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him. i have never felt such love," he posted on X.

Bloomberg had earlier reported that the baby was due in March 2025.

Sam Altman suggests new ChatGPT paid plans Earlier in the day, the OpenAI CEO suggested new paid plans for ChatGPT, the flagship product of his company.

He asked users if it would be a good plan to convert their $20 plus subscription plans to credits, which they can use to access any feature of their liking.

"An idea for paid plans: your $20 plus subscription converts to credits you can use across features like deep research, o1, gpt-4.5, sora, etc," he said.

Asking suggestions from his followers, Altman said that one can buy credits when they run out of them.

"No fixed limits per feature and you choose what you want; if you run out of credits you can buy more. what do you think? good/bad," he asked.

OpenAI recently launched ChatGPT 4.5, the latest version of the AI chatbot.