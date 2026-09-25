PS6 vs Xbox Helix: What the leaked 40 vs 56 TFLOPS specs mean

Sony’s PlayStation 6 and Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox are still some time away, but new hardware leaks are already offering clues about what could power the two consoles. The graphics chips for both consoles have allegedly progressed to the tape-out phase, with the PS6 chip capable of 40 TFLOPS and Microsoft's next Xbox, codenamed Helix, up to 56 TFLOPS, according to the hardware leaker, Kepler_L2.

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The numbers indicate Xbox Helix might offer around a 40% edge in theoretical compute power over PS6. The above figures are, however, not confirmed and are not final specifications. The information was reported by TechSpot, which attributed the claims to Kepler_L2. Sony and Microsoft have yet to officially reveal the specs of their next-generation consoles.

PS6 and Xbox Helix GPUs reportedly reach tape-out Kepler_L2 said it was reported that Sony and MSFT have already taped out the graphics chips for their next-generation consoles. The alleged PS6 chip is said to use AMD’s RDNA 5 architecture and deliver around 40 TFLOPS.

The next Xbox, on the other hand, will have a similar RDNA 5 GPU. According to the leaked information, its theoretical compute performance is 56 TFLOPS. The Xbox would be 16-TFLOP ahead on paper if the numbers are correct. The result is about 40% higher theoretical computing power than the claimed PS6.

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TFLOPS alone cannot predict gaming performance Just because the TFLOPS is higher doesn't necessarily mean improved gaming performance. TFLOPS is a measure of floating-point performance, but other factors affect real-world performance.

These include GPU architecture, GPU clock speeds, memory bandwidth, ray-tracing performance, CPU capabilities, upscaling technology, and thermal limits. Differences in how each architecture handles workloads can also make direct TFLOPS comparisons misleading.

The Xbox Series X can be compared with the PS5, which has a rating of 10.28 TFLOPS. The PS5 Pro is supposed to have a peak figure of approximately 18.05 TFLOPS.

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What else is expected from PS6 and Helix? The CPUs for the PS6 were rumoured to have 40-48 RDNA 5 compute units and a 160W TDP. Kepler_L2 has also said it could support up to 30GB of GDDR7 memory with a 160-bit interface and 640GB/s bandwidth.

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Details regarding Xbox Helix's memory configuration have yet to be disclosed. Reportedly, it supports up to 10 Zen 6 CPU cores with 20 threads, but the actual number of compute units has yet to be revealed. For now, the specifications remain part of the rumour cycle. Sony and Microsoft have not yet officially announced details about the hardware of their next-generation consoles, pricing, or launch dates.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.