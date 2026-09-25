Subscribe

PS6 vs Xbox Helix: What the leaked 40 vs 56 TFLOPS specs mean

Sony PS6 and Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox, codenamed Helix, are reportedly nearing key hardware milestones, with leaked AMD RDNA 5 GPU specs suggesting 40 TFLOPS for PS6 and 56 TFLOPS for Xbox. Here’s what the reported specs could mean and why TFLOPS alone does not determine gaming performance.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published25 Sep 2026, 11:13 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
PS6 and next Xbox GPU.
PS6 and next Xbox GPU.
AI Quick Read

Sony’s PlayStation 6 and Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox are still some time away, but new hardware leaks are already offering clues about what could power the two consoles. The graphics chips for both consoles have allegedly progressed to the tape-out phase, with the PS6 chip capable of 40 TFLOPS and Microsoft's next Xbox, codenamed Helix, up to 56 TFLOPS, according to the hardware leaker, Kepler_L2.

Advertisement

The numbers indicate Xbox Helix might offer around a 40% edge in theoretical compute power over PS6. The above figures are, however, not confirmed and are not final specifications. The information was reported by TechSpot, which attributed the claims to Kepler_L2. Sony and Microsoft have yet to officially reveal the specs of their next-generation consoles.

You may be interested in

59% OFF

Ant Esports DOCK10 Vertical PS5 Docking Station |Dual Sense 3H Rapid Charge | 5000RPM 3-Speed Turbo Fan | 14RGB Modes | 15Game Slots + Headset Hook |Supports PS5 Standard, Slim & Pro (Disc & Digital)

  • Ant Esports DOCK10 Vertical PS5 Docking Station |Dual Sense 3H Rapid Charge | 5000RPM 3-Speed Turbo Fan | 14RGB Modes | 15Game Slots + Headset Hook |Supports PS5 Standard
  • Slim & Pro (Disc & Digital)

₹1849

₹4499

Get This

29% OFF

ASUS ROG XBOX Ally (2025), AMD Ryzen Z2 A Processor,16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 7"/17.8cm, FHD, Touchscreen,120Hz, 500 nits, Windows 11 Home, White, 670g, RC73YA-NH010W,AMD Radeon Graphics,Gaming Handheld PC

  • ASUS ROG XBOX Ally (2025)
  • AMD Ryzen Z2 A Processor
  • 16GB RAM

₹59990

₹83990

Get This

45% OFF

SMARTCAM Game Stick 20000+ INBUILT Video Game Console Retro Classic 3D 4K Full HD with 2 Wireless Gamepad Plug & Play Video Game 64GB

  • SMARTCAM Game Stick 20000+ INBUILT Video Game Console Retro Classic 3D 4K Full HD with 2 Wireless Gamepad Plug & Play Video Game 64GB

₹1657

₹2999

Get This

31% OFF

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals, Real Force Feedback, Stainless Steel Paddle Shifters, Leather Steering Wheel Cover for PS5, PS4, PC, Mac - Black

  • Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals
  • Real Force Feedback
  • Stainless Steel Paddle Shifters

₹33995

₹49195

Get This

34% OFF

U&I Entertainment Minecraft | Standard Edition | PlayStation 5

  • U&I Entertainment Minecraft | Standard Edition | PlayStation 5

₹3279

₹4999

Get This

47% OFF

SCUF Valor PRO Wired Performance Xbox Controller – Customisable Back Paddles, Instant Triggers, Hall Effect Thumbsticks, Audio Controls, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, – Black

  • SCUF Valor PRO Wired Performance Xbox Controller – Customisable Back Paddles
  • Instant Triggers
  • Hall Effect Thumbsticks

₹9990

₹18999

Get This

51% OFF

SCUF Valor PRO Wired Performance Xbox Controller – Customisable Back Paddles, Instant Triggers, Hall Effect Thumbsticks, Audio Controls, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steel Grey

  • SCUF Valor PRO Wired Performance Xbox Controller – Customisable Back Paddles
  • Instant Triggers
  • Hall Effect Thumbsticks

₹9217

₹18999

Get This

49% OFF

Alan Wake Remastered Xbox One , Series X/S Digital Key (No CD/DVD) (Email Delivery)

  • Alan Wake Remastered Xbox One
  • Series X/S Digital Key (No CD/DVD) (Email Delivery)

₹900

₹1749

Get This

TNP Dust Cover for Xbox Series X - Dust Filter Kit with Protective Nets and Silicone Jack Stopper - Dust Proof Set Guard Against Dust & Scratches - Port Covers for Xbox Series X Console

  • TNP Dust Cover for Xbox Series X - Dust Filter Kit with Protective Nets and Silicone Jack Stopper - Dust Proof Set Guard Against Dust & Scratches - Port Covers for Xbox Series X Console

₹4179

Get This

6% OFF

Sony Ps5 Spiderman 2 Standard Edn.

  • Sony Ps5 Spiderman 2 Standard Edn.

₹4890

₹5199

Get This

PS6 and Xbox Helix GPUs reportedly reach tape-out

Kepler_L2 said it was reported that Sony and MSFT have already taped out the graphics chips for their next-generation consoles. The alleged PS6 chip is said to use AMD’s RDNA 5 architecture and deliver around 40 TFLOPS.

The next Xbox, on the other hand, will have a similar RDNA 5 GPU. According to the leaked information, its theoretical compute performance is 56 TFLOPS. The Xbox would be 16-TFLOP ahead on paper if the numbers are correct. The result is about 40% higher theoretical computing power than the claimed PS6.

Advertisement
Also Read | GTA 6 DualSense controller pre‑orders start 10 Sept: Price, launch date

TFLOPS alone cannot predict gaming performance

Just because the TFLOPS is higher doesn't necessarily mean improved gaming performance. TFLOPS is a measure of floating-point performance, but other factors affect real-world performance.

These include GPU architecture, GPU clock speeds, memory bandwidth, ray-tracing performance, CPU capabilities, upscaling technology, and thermal limits. Differences in how each architecture handles workloads can also make direct TFLOPS comparisons misleading.

The Xbox Series X can be compared with the PS5, which has a rating of 10.28 TFLOPS. The PS5 Pro is supposed to have a peak figure of approximately 18.05 TFLOPS.

Also Read | Sony unveils new PS5 Pulse and Pulse Edge wireless headsets

What else is expected from PS6 and Helix?

The CPUs for the PS6 were rumoured to have 40-48 RDNA 5 compute units and a 160W TDP. Kepler_L2 has also said it could support up to 30GB of GDDR7 memory with a 160-bit interface and 640GB/s bandwidth.

Advertisement

Details regarding Xbox Helix's memory configuration have yet to be disclosed. Reportedly, it supports up to 10 Zen 6 CPU cores with 20 threads, but the actual number of compute units has yet to be revealed. For now, the specifications remain part of the rumour cycle. Sony and Microsoft have not yet officially announced details about the hardware of their next-generation consoles, pricing, or launch dates.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyPS6 vs Xbox Helix: What the leaked 40 vs 56 TFLOPS specs mean
Advertisement
Read Next Story