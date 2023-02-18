pTron, a homegrown maker of the wireless audio accessory, has launched its latest True Wireless earbuds dubbed as the Bassbuds Zen. The new TWS offers Quad-Mic earphones and TruTalk technology for environmental noise cancellation up to 30dB. The Bassbuds Zen is also claimed to offer HD calls with immersive acoustic performance. The TWS earbuds are IPX4 certified and feature new touch controls. Speaking of battery life, the device is claimed to offer battery life of up to 50 hours in total, a playtime of up to 10 hours on a single charge.

pTron Bassbuds Zen earbuds: Price in India

The pTron Bassbuds Zen TWS earbuds are priced at ₹1199. However, the device will be available at ₹999 for a limited period of time as an introductory offer. These are available in two colors which are Napoli Black and Cobalt Blue. Interested customers can purchase it from Amazon.

pTron Bassbuds Zen earbuds: Specifications

The pTron Bassbuds Zen earbuds come with Quad Mic ENC. The TruTalk ENC technology is claimed to block out unwanted background noises. The device features Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC and AAC audio codecs. pTron says that users can expect nothing but excellent lag-free call and audio quality while on the go. Additionally, the device gets 10 mm graphene-coated driver diaphragms.

The TWS earbuds are IPX4 certified and feature new touch controls. With the touch controls, users can switch tracks, answer calls, or even activate smart assistants anytime. Speaking of battery life, the device is claimed to offer battery life of up to 50 hours in total, a playtime of up to 10 hours on a single charge. It gets Type C quick charging.

Speaking at the launch, Ameen Khwaja, Founder and CEO, pTron said, “Made for the value seekers who want to skip the fuss of charging their true wireless earbuds every other day or to enhance their WFH setups, the Bassbuds Zen is the best value-for-money solution to date offering up to 30dB noise cancellation. Each earbud employs dual-mic noise canceling algorithm to achieve crystal-clear communications. Launched at a super wallet-friendly price of INR 999, it would be fair to say that our Bassbuds Zen is a strong competitor compared to wireless earbuds with similar performance and price."