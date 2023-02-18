pTron Bassbuds Zen, a TWS earbuds launched: Check price, specs and more
- The pTron Bassbuds Zen TWS earbuds are priced at ₹1199. However, the device will be available at ₹999 for a limited period of time as an introductory offer.
pTron, a homegrown maker of the wireless audio accessory, has launched its latest True Wireless earbuds dubbed as the Bassbuds Zen. The new TWS offers Quad-Mic earphones and TruTalk technology for environmental noise cancellation up to 30dB. The Bassbuds Zen is also claimed to offer HD calls with immersive acoustic performance. The TWS earbuds are IPX4 certified and feature new touch controls. Speaking of battery life, the device is claimed to offer battery life of up to 50 hours in total, a playtime of up to 10 hours on a single charge.
