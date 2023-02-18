pTron Bassbuds Zen, a TWS earbuds launched: Check price, specs and more

Speaking at the launch, Ameen Khwaja, Founder and CEO, pTron said, “Made for the value seekers who want to skip the fuss of charging their true wireless earbuds every other day or to enhance their WFH setups, the Bassbuds Zen is the best value-for-money solution to date offering up to 30dB noise cancellation. Each earbud employs dual-mic noise canceling algorithm to achieve crystal-clear communications. Launched at a super wallet-friendly price of INR 999, it would be fair to say that our Bassbuds Zen is a strong competitor compared to wireless earbuds with similar performance and price."