pTron Basspods Flare, gaming earbuds launched in India: Check price, features

pTron, a homegrown digital accessories brand, has launched its new gaming earbuds dubbed the Basspods Flare in India. The device is powered with low-latency wireless technology and long playtime for gaming-grade audio performance on PC or Mobile devices, as per the company.

pTron Basspods Flare: Price in India

The pTron Basspods Flare is priced at ₹1299 in India. However, the device is available at an introductory price of ₹899. These gaming earbuds shall be available to purchase on Flipkart from Feb 09, 2023. The Basspods Flare is available to purchase in three color options which are Black, Blue and Yellow.

pTron Basspods Flare: Features and specifications

The pTron Basspods Flare is claimed to offer spatial audio experience and comes equipped with 13mm high fidelity drivers specially tuned for gaming. According to the company, the TruTalk technology provides for noise-cancellation to offer super-crisp audio pickup while chatting in games and during calls. The earbuds with proprietary AptSense technology offer 40ms ultra-low latency for enhanced gaming sound during mobile gaming.

The audio wearable weighs 3.5gms (each earbud). This device is claimed to offer a distinctive super-hero gear design with breathing RGB lights for added flair, as per the company. The multi-function touch control on the earbud provides intuitive control and easy to move experience between gaming and calls.

The Basspods Flare comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and supports the SBC and AAC codecs for smooth transmission. It gets Type C quick charging (earbuds 1hr, 1.5hrs charging case) and the device is claimed to last up to 35 Hrs on a single charge with the charging case. The earbuds also allow quick access to Google Assistant or Siri with an IPX4 rating for protection from sweat or splashes.

Speaking at the launch of the new gaming TWS, Ameen Khwaja, Founder and CEO, pTron said, “The market is flooded by hundreds of gaming headsets/earbuds and the like - but not many come close in quality and specifications to our Basspods Flare. Packed with incredible sound & modern look, the Basspods Flare is loaded with features that let more gamers experience the premium wireless game audio and comfort without any compromises."