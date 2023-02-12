pTron Basspods Flare, gaming earbuds launched in India: Check price, features
- The pTron Basspods Flare is priced at ₹1299 in India. However, the device is available at an introductory price of ₹899. These gaming earbuds shall be available to purchase on Flipkart from Feb 09, 2023. The Basspods Flare is available to purchase in three color options which are Black, Blue and Yellow.
pTron, a homegrown digital accessories brand, has launched its new gaming earbuds dubbed the Basspods Flare in India. The device is powered with low-latency wireless technology and long playtime for gaming-grade audio performance on PC or Mobile devices, as per the company.
