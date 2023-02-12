pTron Basspods Flare, gaming earbuds launched in India: Check price, features

Speaking at the launch of the new gaming TWS, Ameen Khwaja, Founder and CEO, pTron said, “The market is flooded by hundreds of gaming headsets/earbuds and the like - but not many come close in quality and specifications to our Basspods Flare. Packed with incredible sound & modern look, the Basspods Flare is loaded with features that let more gamers experience the premium wireless game audio and comfort without any compromises."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}